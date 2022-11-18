Measures to restricting trade of waste scrap and metals

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says Cabinet has considered and approved a comprehensive package of measures to address damage to public infrastructure and the economy by restricting the trade of waste scrap and semi processed metals.

The Minister hosted a briefing in Pretoria on Friday following this week's Cabinet meeting.

He said the meeting considered the policy measures to restrict trade in scrap metal to limit damage to public infrastructure and the economy.

This follows the gazetting on 5 August 2022 for public comment of the "Draft Policy Proposals on Measures to Restrict and Regulate Trade in Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Waste, Scrap and Semi-Finished Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metal Products to Limit Damage to Infrastructure and the Economy" by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Competition; and consideration of the extensive public comments received.

"Details of the measures to be implemented will now be processed for publication in the Government Gazette by the relevant Ministries and a detailed media release containing details of the measures will be released by GCIS as soon as the necessary legal work has been finalised," said the Minister.

South Africa will also engage with the SADC, African Union and the Southern African Customs Union to ensure a coordinated approach to fight this crime collectively as a region.

Meanwhile, the Minister said Infrastructure South Africa, in partnership with GIZ, a German development agency, will host its third Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) in Cape Town, from 28 to 30 November 2022.

"This year's symposium will focus on green hydrogen as an important growth sector in the country's investment strategy.

"The symposium will bring together decision-makers, financial institutions, academics and international authorities. The event will afford the country the opportunity to showcase some of the large and low-cost world-class green hydrogen production hubs," said Gungubele.

The demand for green hydrogen-based products such as ammonia and synthetic jet fuels is rising.

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) in South Africa has been researching green hydrogen with a focus on green mobility and the use of platinum group metals.

"Cabinet approved the Hydrogen Society Roadmap earlier this year. The roadmap is one of government's strategies and policy direction aimed at bringing together a variety of public and private stakeholders and institutions around a common vision on how to use and deploy hydrogen and hydrogen-related technologies, as part of the country's economic development and greening objectives," he said.

In South Africa, hydrogen is extensively used in the chemical and fuel-refining sectors, but it is currently produced mainly from non-renewable sources such as coal and natural gas.

