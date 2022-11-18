Left Menu

Maha: Drunk driver hits, injures seven people in Nashik; held

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 18-11-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 17:32 IST
Maha: Drunk driver hits, injures seven people in Nashik; held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting and injuring seven people while driving his car in an inebriated state in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Friday.

The accused had allegedly driven his car rashly in different parts of the city on Thursday evening and hit seven persons, two of whom are critically injured, an official said.

The accused drove through Upnagar, Wadala, Lekhanagar, Cidco, Mumbai Naka and Chandak Circle areas of the city, he said.

The police nabbed the accused in Chandak Circle area. A medical test was conducted, during which it was found that the man was drunk, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022