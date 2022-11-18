Kyiv says Ukrainian experts are working at Poland missile blast site
Ukrainian experts are already working at the site in the border area of southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.
He wrote on Twitter that Ukraine would continue "open and constructive" c-operation with Poland over Tuesday's incident, in which two people were killed.
Warsaw and its Western allies say evidence from the scene points to the explosion being caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile. Kyiv denies this, saying it has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the blast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC issues notice on plea moved by Ukrainian woman to locate her 3-year-old son
14 million Ukrainians displaced from their homes since Russian invasion: UNHCR
WRAPUP 4-Ukrainian nuclear plant disconnected from grid by Russian shelling
WRAPUP 5-Ukrainian nuclear plant disconnected from grid by Russian shelling
Seven ships carrying Ukrainian food leave Black Sea ports on Thursday - ministry