Left Menu

Collaborative campaign to support police efforts to combat crime in Ugu

Mohai raised concerns over the high number of police officials implicated in serious criminal activities, including murder and sabotage of police work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 18:16 IST
Collaborative campaign to support police efforts to combat crime in Ugu
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chief Whip, Seiso Mohai, says Parliament and the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature must mount a scaled-up collaborative oversight campaign to help reinforce police efforts to combat crime in the Ugu District.

Mohai made the comment following concerns raised by members of the community during a public hearing on safety and security, held at Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre in Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality, on Thursday.

The hearings form part of the weeklong Taking Parliament To The People (TPTTP) oversight programme, currently underway in the district.

Mohai raised concerns over the high number of police officials implicated in serious criminal activities, including murder and sabotage of police work.

"We really need to be purposeful in our oversight, and ensure that Parliament on its own, as a custodian of democracy, undertakes very conscious mobilisation among communities. Members of the community are scared to confide in police because some elements within the police service are also conniving with criminal networks," Mohai said.

During the hearings, community members expressed their frustration with the police, accusing them of complacency in fighting crime in their area.

They also complained about lack of resources in the police stations, including absence of policing, crime and drug syndicates who are partners with enforcement officers to perpetrate crimes.

Responding to the community's concerns, Police Minister, Bheki Cele acknowledged that police are implicated in criminal activities, and undertook to visit police stations in the crime-ridden municipality to implement urgent interventions.

The Chief Whip welcomed the Minister's interim intervention, but pointed out that Parliament and the Provincial legislature need to undertake a systematic way of responding to the alarming rate of crime that terrorises residents.

He also instructed councillors, Members of the Legislatures and Parliament to create a peaceful environment that is conducive for economic prosperity.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022