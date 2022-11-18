Left Menu

Uzbekistan summoned German ambassador over oligarch probe - Spiegel

A series of crisis talks have been held between the countries' diplomats, Spiegel reported, including the summoning of the German ambassador in Tashkent in late September. This followed searches carried out at properties registered to Usmanov on the shores of Lake Tegernsee in southern Germany on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 19:06 IST
Uzbekistan summoned German ambassador over oligarch probe - Spiegel

A German investigation into Russian-Uzbek billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov, who is accused of money-laundering and tax evasion, has strained diplomatic ties between Germany and Uzbekistan, Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday.

Germany's Foreign Office did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. A series of crisis talks have been held between the countries' diplomats, Spiegel reported, including the summoning of the German ambassador in Tashkent in late September.

This followed searches carried out at properties registered to Usmanov on the shores of Lake Tegernsee in southern Germany on Sept. 21. The following week, German police also searched a motor yacht in northern Germany as part of the probe. The Uzbek ambassador to Berlin appealed to the German Foreign Office for an appointment with the Federal Criminal Police Office, without success, Spiegel reported.

Usmanov, who is said to have close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, was placed on the European Union's sanctions list after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. His spokesperson has rejected the accusations against him as baseless and defamatory. (Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022