U.S. sanctions actions target Russian involvement in Guatemala's mining sector
The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday issued sanctions targeting Russian involvement in the Guatemalan nickel sector, according to a statement.
The sanctions target Compania Guatemalteca de Niquel ProNiCo and Mayaniquel, Guatemalan-based subsidiaries of Solway Investment Group. As part of the same action, Treasury also sanctioned Dmitry Kudryakov, who leads Solway's mining operations in Guatemala, and a Belarusian national for allegedly leading bribery and corruption schemes.
