Canada to increase military presence in Indo-Pacific -defense minister

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 19-11-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 01:46 IST
  • Canada

Canada will increase its military presence in the Indo-Pacific as part of a soon-to-be released sweeping strategy for the region, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Friday.

"Our strategy will position Canada as a leader in promoting peace and security in the region," Anand said at the Halifax International Security Forum. "We will increase our military presence and enhance our defense and security relationships with partners and allies in the region."

