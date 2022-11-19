Left Menu

U.S. and Polish officials talked with Ukraine to clarify deadly missile incident- White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2022 03:12 IST
U.S. and Polish officials talked with Ukraine to clarify deadly missile incident- White House
U.S. and Polish officials have been in touch with Ukraine to clarify the facts about a missile that struck southeastern Poland and two people on Tuesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

Warsaw and its Western allies say evidence from the scene points to the explosion being caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile. Kyiv denies this, saying it has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the blast. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

