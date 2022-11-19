U.S. and Polish officials talked with Ukraine to clarify deadly missile incident- White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2022 03:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 03:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. and Polish officials have been in touch with Ukraine to clarify the facts about a missile that struck southeastern Poland and two people on Tuesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.
Warsaw and its Western allies say evidence from the scene points to the explosion being caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile. Kyiv denies this, saying it has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the blast. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- White House
- Poland
- Western
- Ukrainian
- Warsaw
- Polish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers
Over 250 lives lost on 78-km toll road stretch in western UP since 2018; only 4 of 13 black spots fixed: RTI response
Poland has officially asked EU to halt rule-of-law fines, minister says
White House's Sullivan visits Kyiv, says 'unwavering' support to continue
Donald Trump to announce third White House run by Nov 14: New York Times report