UP police head constable suffers cardiac arrest while on duty, dies later

A 50-year-old head constable posted at Uttar Pradesh's Ramganj police station in the district died on Saturday morning following a cardiac arrest, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said that head constable Vinay Singh was on duty when the incident happened.

His fellow police personnel rushed Singh to a community health centre where the doctor began his treatment. But he later died, the police officer said.

