Pakistani intruder killed along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
A Pakistani intruder was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt by suspected terrorists along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Saturday. The infiltration bid was scuttled in Kalal area of Nowshera sector, he said.The official added that the area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited. PTI TAS SRY SRY SRY
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-11-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 13:41 IST
