U.N. climate agency publishes new proposal on 'loss and damage'
Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 17:13 IST
The United Nations climate agency on Saturday published the latest draft proposal for a deal to tackle the issue of "loss and damage" that included reference to creating a new fund to help countries cope with the cost of climate damage.
The text has yet to be approved by the COP27 summit in Egypt.
