UK to provide new air defence package for Ukraine

Britain will provide a 50 million pound ($59.4 million) air defence package for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter Iranian-supplied drones, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on his first trip to Kyiv on Saturday.

"We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead," Sunak said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8415 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)