Former bureaucrat Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 20:20 IST
Former bureaucrat Arun Goel was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner.

A Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch, Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.

His appointment was announced by the government in a press statement.

Sushil Chandra retired as the chief election commissioner in May this year after which Rajiv Kumar took charge.

Once he joins his new responsibility, Goel would be in line to be the next chief election commissioner after the incumbent demits office in February 2025.

Goel will demit office in December 2027 on attaining the age of 65 years.

