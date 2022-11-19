Left Menu

Mehrauli murder: Delhi cops record statements of two men who helped Shraddha after Aaftab's 2020 assault, call her ex-manager for questioning

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 20:40 IST
Mehrauli murder: Delhi cops record statements of two men who helped Shraddha after Aaftab's 2020 assault, call her ex-manager for questioning
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police team on Saturday recorded the statements of two men in Maharashtra's Palghar from whom 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in May this year, had sought assistance after she was assaulted by the accused in 2020, officials said.

The team has called a former manager of the call centre in Mumbai, where Shraddha was working, for questioning on Sunday.

The team is in Manikpur in Palghar district's Vasai, which is the native area of the victim and where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital.

The official identified the two witnesses, whose statements are being recorded as Rahul Ray and Godwin. Both of them are residents of Vasai region. The process of recording the statement of one person was complete and the other's was in progress, he added.

As per the police official, Walkar had sought their assistance in 2020 after she was beaten up by Poonawala near Vasai, and the duo had helped her at the time.

Giving details of these two witnesses, the official said one of them is a rickshaw driver and the other is currently unemployed.

The four-member Delhi police team, which landed in Mumbai on Friday, had earlier recorded the statement of Shraddha's friend Laxman Nadar, the official said.

According to the police, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

The Delhi Police had on Friday sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case with sleuths recovering some body parts in Gurugram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022