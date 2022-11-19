Left Menu

Brazil's incoming gov't unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti, officials say

Police took back control of the terminal this month and fuel distribution has resumed, but kidnappings are again on the rise and gangs continue to expand their territory. "Any Brazilian participation would be difficult, overall in a multinational force," said Celso Amorim, a foreign policy advisor to President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who takes office on Jan. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 21:20 IST
Brazil's incoming gov't unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti, officials say

Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to reopen a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by gangs. Police took back control of the terminal this month and fuel distribution has resumed, but kidnappings are again on the rise and gangs continue to expand their territory.

"Any Brazilian participation would be difficult, overall in a multinational force," said Celso Amorim, a foreign policy advisor to President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who takes office on Jan. 1. Amorim noted that Brazil's military participation in the MINUSTAH U.N. peacekeeping force, which operated in Haiti from 2004 to 2017, was widely unpopular at home and that Haiti's security situation was worse after the mission than before.

"We made an enormous effort that brought us a lot of problems, even internally," he said in a telephone interview. "We saw no engagement from the international community." The U.S. embassy made some informal contacts in recent weeks to ask whether Brazil would be willing to participate in a strike force, according to a second Brazilian official.

That official, who asked not to be identified, also believed Brazilian participation in such a force was unlikely. The government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not commented on any possible participation in a Haiti military operation.

The foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A U.S. State Department spokesperson declined to comment when asked whether the United States sought Brazilian support for a Haiti strike force.

Fuel shortages that began with the blockade in mid-September crippled most economic activity, forcing businesses and hospitals to shut their doors. At a U.N. Security Council meeting in October, the United States and Mexico proposed a multinational strike force to reopen the terminal, but did not say which countries would provide troops for such an operation.

The United States and the United Nations have proposed medium-term plans to strengthen the Haitian National Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022