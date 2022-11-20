Police rescue over 150 bovines in Odisha district

The Special Task Force of the Odisha Police on Saturday night rescued as many as 155 cows, oxen and calves that were being transported in an illegal way to Kolkata, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the STF conducted a raid at Sahapur Hat Padia in the Jajpur district.

Two persons identified as Kamar Siyajuddin Khan of Gujidadra village and Mohammed Karim of Kantabania village were apprehended for illegally transporting the cattle, the police said. During the search, a 16-wheel heavy lorry, Rs 34,500 in cash and other documents were also seized, they said.

The rescued animals were shifted to the nearest cattle shed at Jajpur Road for their care and safety. A case has been registered against the duo at Panikoili Police Station under several sections of the IPC, besides the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Motor Vehicles Act. Veterinary doctors were called as some cows were found to be sick and injured.

