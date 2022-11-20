Left Menu

Turkish air strikes destroy 89 Kurdish militant targets in Syria, Iraq - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Turkey

Turkey's defence ministry said on Sunday that 89 targets, including shelters and ammunition depots, were destroyed in air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

The strikes had targeted Qandil, Asos and Hakurk in Iraq and Kobani, Tal Rifat, Cizire and Derik in northern Syria, it said, adding that "so-called directors of the terrorist organisation were among those neutralised".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

