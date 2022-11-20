Turkish air strikes destroy 89 Kurdish militant targets in Syria, Iraq - ministry
Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:33 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's defence ministry said on Sunday that 89 targets, including shelters and ammunition depots, were destroyed in air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq and northern Syria.
The strikes had targeted Qandil, Asos and Hakurk in Iraq and Kobani, Tal Rifat, Cizire and Derik in northern Syria, it said, adding that "so-called directors of the terrorist organisation were among those neutralised".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sweden to distance itself from Kurdish groups in bid to join NATO - Swedish Radio
Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq's capital
Suspected al Shabaab militants attack Somalia military base- defence ministry
Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq''s capital
Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq's capital