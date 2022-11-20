Left Menu

MP: Child dies as hut catches fire in Damoh

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 20-11-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 19:51 IST
MP: Child dies as hut catches fire in Damoh
  Country:
  • India

A two-and-half-year-old girl was burnt alive after a thatched hut in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district caught fire on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Barkwain village in the afternoon when the girl was sleeping in the hut, Batiyagarh police station in charge Manish Mishra said.

''She is the daughter of Halle Bhai Lodhi, a resident of Gogwara village, who lived with his family in the hut. The family tried to douse the fire but the child could not be saved,'' he said.

A case has been registered and the cause of the fire was being probed, he added.

