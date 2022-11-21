Left Menu

North Korea's foreign minister says U.N. secretary general not impartial

North Korea's foreign minister on Monday accused U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres of siding with the United States and failing to maintain impartiality and objectivity.

"Recently I have often taken the UN secretary-general for a member of the U.S. White House or its State Department," Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by state media defending the nuclear-armed North's right to develop weapons for self defence.

