North Korea's foreign minister says U.N. secretary general not impartial
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-11-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 02:47 IST
North Korea's foreign minister on Monday accused U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres of siding with the United States and failing to maintain impartiality and objectivity.
"Recently I have often taken the UN secretary-general for a member of the U.S. White House or its State Department," Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by state media defending the nuclear-armed North's right to develop weapons for self defence.
