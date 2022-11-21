Left Menu

Cong to seek review of SC order on release of Rajiv assassination convicts

The review will be sought in the next few days, a party insider added.Facing criticism from the Congress, the government last week moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order for the premature release of the convicts in the case.The Supreme Court on November 11 directed the premature release of the six, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving life term in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 15:32 IST
Cong to seek review of SC order on release of Rajiv assassination convicts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress will seek a review of the Supreme Court decision to release six convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, senior party leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Monday.

''We are yet to decide on the modalities -- whether we will intervene in the Central government's review application or intervene otherwise,'' Singhvi told PTI.

The Congress, in principle, has decided to seek a review of the apex court decision, he said. The review will be sought in the next few days, a party insider added.

Facing criticism from the Congress, the government last week moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order for the premature release of the convicts in the case.

The Supreme Court on November 11 directed the premature release of the six, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving life term in the case. It noted that the Tamil Nadu government has recommended remission of their sentence.

Besides Nalini and Ravichandran, the four others released were Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar.

The Centre had said the order granting remission to the convicts, who had assassinated the former prime minister, was passed without affording it adequate opportunity for hearing despite it being a necessary party to the case.

The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022