Mehrauli killing: Delhi police team records one more statement, takes count of such persons to 11

A Delhi police team, which is in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district to probe the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, on Monday recorded the statement of a person in connection with the case.

However, details of this person or his connection with the case was not immediately known.

It has taken the number of people whose statements have been recorded here to 11, including two who helped Walkar when she was allegedly assaulted by Poonawala in 2020, the official said.

The team has already recorded the statement of Walkar's former call centre manager, the official said.

Statements of the landlords of the three places where Walkar and Poonawala lived in Vasai, as well as the owner of the movers and packers firm that shifted the couple's household items to Delhi's Chhattarpur were also recorded, he added.

In Mumbai and adjoining Palghar district for the past four days, the Delhi police team has also recorded the statement of Walkar's father Vikas, whose complaint started the probe that ultimately revealed the gruesome crime.

Poonawala is accused of strangling Walkar on May18, dismembering her body, storing parts in a fridge and then disposing them of in areas around Mehrauli. Poonawala was held in mid-November.

