Suspended Andaman Labour Commissioner arrested in gangrape case
So far, three accused have been were arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain and Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, a Port Blair-based businessman.A special investigation team SIT was constituted to probe allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretarys home with the promise a government job, and then gangraped.
Suspended Andaman and Nicobar Labour Commissioner R L Rishi was on Monday arrested in connection with the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, police said.
Rishi arrived here aboard a flight from Chennai around 1 pm, and was taken into custody by the Andaman and Nicobar Police, they said. So far, three accused have been were arrested in the case, including former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain and Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, a Port Blair-based businessman.
A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretary's home with the promise a government job, and then gangraped. The SIT has already questioned Narain thrice.
The Andaman and Nicobar Police had on November 2 announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for providing information on Singh and Rishi.
