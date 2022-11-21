Left Menu

Iran protests akin to revolt, regime not in danger yet - Israeli spy chief

The nationwide protests, which were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September in the custody of morality police, have been at their most intense in the areas where the majority of Iran's 10 million Kurds live. Israel, which is locked in a decades-old Cold War-like conflict with Iran, has been watching developments even as it seeks to persuade world powers to toughen up diplomacy meant to curb its arch-enemy's disputed nuclear programme.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:40 IST
Iran protests akin to revolt, regime not in danger yet - Israeli spy chief

(Adds quotes) JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) -

Israel's military intelligence chief said on Monday that protests rocking Iran were beginning to resemble a popular uprising, but he sees "no real danger" to the survival of the regime at this time. The nationwide protests, which were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September in the custody of morality police, have been at their most intense in the areas where the majority of Iran's 10 million Kurds live.

Israel, which is locked in a decades-old Cold War-like conflict with Iran, has been watching developments even as it seeks to persuade world powers to toughen up diplomacy meant to curb its arch-enemy's disputed nuclear programme. "I think the protests have already shifted, to a degree, to the realm of a popular uprising," Major-General Aharon Haliva, chief of Israeli military intelligence, told Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies.

"When you look at some of the incidents, even the hours at which they are taking place, the damage to national institutions, to symbols of the state, at the number of fatalities, there is something different happening here that is greatly troubling the regime." "At this point in time I see no real danger to the regime," he added, but cautioned that "prophecy, in the context of the conduct of societies, is not something that is up to the chief of military intelligence, good though he might be". (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Mike Harrison)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022