Soccer-FIFA reports ticketing app issue at England v Iran

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:56 IST
FIFA said on Monday that some fans were having difficulty accessing their tickets for England's opening match against Iran after reports that hundreds of spectators were still in line outside the venue ahead of kickoff.

"Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets via the FIFA Ticketing app," world soccer's governing body said in a statement. "FIFA is working on solving the issue."

A Reuters witness outside Khalifa International Stadium in Doha said that only a handful of spectators were still seeking assistance in obtaining their tickets 15 minutes after kickoff in the Group B clash.

