Couple invites Army to wedding; felicitated at military station

A Kerala couple's heartwarming gesture of inviting the Army to their wedding created a buzz on social media with appreciation of the duo who were welcomed and felicitated at the Pangode Military Station here on Monday.

Rahul and Karthika sent an invitation to the Army for their wedding on November 10, and also sent a handwritten note thanking the military for their love, determination and patriotism for the country.

''We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish your presence and blessings. Thank you for protecting us,'' the couple had said in the note.

In response, the Army wished them the best and tweeted, ''#IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever.'' Thereafter, the newly weds were invited to the Pangode Military Station where Station Commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma felicitated them and conveyed the ''Army's deepest appreciation for their adorable marriage invite'', a Defence release said.

The couple, who hail from Thiruvananthapuram, were also presented with a memento and the Station Commander advised them to strive for contributing to nation-building.

''To be in uniform or not, the contribution of every citizen is valuable and that the army’s existence depends on the citizens,'' the release quoted him as saying in the releasen.

Rahul is an assistant bank manager in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and Karthika is an IT professional working in Technopark here in Kerala.

