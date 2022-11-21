Left Menu

Maha: Revenue official held in Palghar for bribery

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:45 IST
A Palghar district revenue official was arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man who wanted to update records of a plot he had purchased, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

The accused is the circle officer posted in Wada area and he had sought Rs 30,000 as bribe, he said.

''The man approached ACB and the accused was held in his office while accepting Rs 15,000. He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act. Further probe is underway,'' the official said.

