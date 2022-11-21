US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as China COVID cases tick higher

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Monday as COVID-19 flare-ups in China reignited concerns about slowing growth, while a jump in Disney's shares following Bob Iger's surprise comeback as chief executive supported the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.6 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 33760.3. The S&P 500 fell 9.1 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 3956.23​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.1 points, or 0.49%, to 11091.008 at the opening bell.

