Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as China COVID cases tick higher

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 20:07 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as China COVID cases tick higher

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Monday as COVID-19 flare-ups in China reignited concerns about slowing growth, while a jump in Disney's shares following Bob Iger's surprise comeback as chief executive supported the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.6 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 33760.3. The S&P 500 fell 9.1 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 3956.23​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.1 points, or 0.49%, to 11091.008 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022