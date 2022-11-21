Left Menu

MP: Pvt firm employees robbed of Rs 1.20 cr cash at gunpoint; cops recover cash, arrest car driver and his accomplice

The incident occurred in Jayendraganj area of the city around noon when two employees of a private firm were heading to a bank in a car to deposit Rs 1.20 crore, city superintendent of police CSP Rishikesh Meena said.As per the complaint, two unidentified men came on a motorcycle and stopped the car.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:39 IST
Two motorcycle-borne men on Monday robbed two employees of a private firm at a gunpoint after intercepting their car and decamped with Rs 1.20 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said. Within hours, the police solved the case and arrested the driver of the car in which the cash was being taken for depositing in a bank at the time of the incident. The cash has been recovered and one of the two robbers was arrested, an official said. The incident occurred in Jayendraganj area of the city around noon when two employees of a private firm were heading to a bank in a car to deposit Rs 1.20 crore, city superintendent of police (CSP) Rishikesh Meena said.

As per the complaint, two unidentified men came on a motorcycle and stopped the car. The men pointed a gun at the duo and fled with Rs 1.20 crore kept in the car's boot space, the police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said they suspected the role of the driver of the car during questioning. He spilled the beans on the crime and revealed that he was the mastermind of the crime and roped in his two accomplices. Later, one of the robbers was arrested from Maharajpura and the stolen cash was recovered from him while another accused is on the run, Sanghi said.

