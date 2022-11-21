Left Menu

Pune bridge pile-up: Absconding truck driver, his assistant held

City police on Monday arrested the driver of the truck, which had hit several vehicles on a Mumbai-Bengaluru highway stretch and caused a pile-up, and his assistant from Pimpri Chinchwad township, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 23:09 IST
Pune bridge pile-up: Absconding truck driver, his assistant held
  • Country:
  • India

City police on Monday arrested the driver of the truck, which had hit several vehicles on a Mumbai-Bengaluru highway stretch and caused a pile-up, and his assistant from Pimpri Chinchwad township, an official said. At least 24 vehicles were damaged late Sunday evening when the truck hit multiple vehicles on the downward slope of Navale bridge on the highway in Pune, injuring more than 20 people, eight of them hospitalised, an official had said.

''The driver of the truck, Maniram Yadav, and his assistant, Lalit Yadav, were arrested from Chakan area of Pimpri Chinchwad neighbouring Pune,'' said Shailesh Sankhe, senior police inspector.

Both of them hail from Madhya Pradesh. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
2
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global
4
INSIGHT-Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

INSIGHT-Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022