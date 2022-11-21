Pune bridge pile-up: Absconding truck driver, his assistant held
City police on Monday arrested the driver of the truck, which had hit several vehicles on a Mumbai-Bengaluru highway stretch and caused a pile-up, and his assistant from Pimpri Chinchwad township, an official said.
- Country:
- India
City police on Monday arrested the driver of the truck, which had hit several vehicles on a Mumbai-Bengaluru highway stretch and caused a pile-up, and his assistant from Pimpri Chinchwad township, an official said. At least 24 vehicles were damaged late Sunday evening when the truck hit multiple vehicles on the downward slope of Navale bridge on the highway in Pune, injuring more than 20 people, eight of them hospitalised, an official had said.
''The driver of the truck, Maniram Yadav, and his assistant, Lalit Yadav, were arrested from Chakan area of Pimpri Chinchwad neighbouring Pune,'' said Shailesh Sankhe, senior police inspector.
Both of them hail from Madhya Pradesh. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian hockey team beat Spain 2-2 (3-1 SO) in FIH Men's Hockey Pro League
Indian consular team facilitating safety, security of Sikh jatha visiting Pakistan for Gurupurab
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly says some staff want to leave Indiana because of abortion ban, Financial Times reports; China reports 5,643 new COVID cases for Nov 6 vs 4,610 a day earlier and more
After scripting success in Europe, Taj Indian Beer and Wines (alcohol-free) to be launched in Indian markets
India apprises China of new norms for Indian medical students studying in Chinese colleges to qualify for practice back home