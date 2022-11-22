Left Menu

Man held for killing non-local labourer in J-K's Rajouri

An unidentified body was found lying in a drain in Nowshera near Bella colony on November 18, said Mohammad Aslam, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri.The crime scene was immediately preserved and forensic team was called for examination and collection of evidences, he added.The weapon of offence -- a hammer -- was also recovered, SSP said.The police rounded up over a dozen suspects who had been in contact with Kumar and the footage from CCTV cameras were examined, he said.The accused, who was also from Bihar, was arrested, police said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 00:09 IST
Man held for killing non-local labourer in J-K's Rajouri
  India
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Kumar, a native of Bihar, they said. An unidentified body was found lying in a drain in Nowshera near Bella colony on November 18, said Mohammad Aslam, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri.

The crime scene was immediately preserved and forensic team was called for examination and collection of evidences, he added.

The weapon of offence -- a hammer -- was also recovered, SSP said.

The police rounded up over a dozen suspects who had been in contact with Kumar and the footage from CCTV cameras were examined, he said.

The accused, who was also from Bihar, was arrested, police said. The accused confessed that he killed Kumar over suspicion that he was having an illicit relationship with his wife, he said.

