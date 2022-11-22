Malaysia's king will make a decision about PM appointment soon - state media
Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:07 IST
Malaysia's king will make a decision about appointing a new prime minister soon, state media Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing the palace.
The palace also asked the public to accept any decision King Al-Sultan Abdullahmakes about forming the new government, according to Bernama.
