One dead, 10 hurt after bomb explodes in police compound in southern Thailand -police

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 22-11-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 13:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least one person was killed when a bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand on Tuesday, a police official said.

Authorities expected the death toll to increase and at least 10 people had been injured in the explosion, said Lieutenant Colonel Niti Suksan, deputy police commissioner of Narathiwat province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

