One dead, 10 hurt after bomb explodes in police compound in southern Thailand -police

At least one person was killed when a bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand on Tuesday, a police official said.

Authorities expected the death toll to increase and at least 10 people had been injured in the explosion, said Lieutenant Colonel Niti Suksan, deputy police commissioner of Narathiwat province.

