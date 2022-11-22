Left Menu

Iran situation 'critical' with more than 300 killed -UN rights chief

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-11-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:40 IST
Volker Turk Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday that the situation in Iran was "critical", describing a hardening of the authorities' response to protests that have resulted in more than 300 deaths in the past two months.

"We urge your authorities to address the people's demands for equality, dignity and rights instead of using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests," said a spokesperson for U.N.human rights chief Volker Turk at a Geneva press briefing.

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for wearing clothes deemed "inappropriate".

