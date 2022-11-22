Soccer-Saudis stun Argentina to take 2-1 lead
Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 16:55 IST
Saudi Arabia took a shock 2-1 lead in the second half of their World Cup game against Lionel Messi's Argentina with brilliant individual goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari.
Al-Shehri squeezed in a low shot in the 48th minute while Al-Dawsari curled in a scorching strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 53rd minute to leave Argentina, one of the tournament favourites, looking shell-shocked.
