NHRC issues notice after 15-yr-old boy allegedly beaten up by Delhi Police constable

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:35 IST
The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued a notice to the police after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up by a constable in the Govindpuri area.

The commission said it has received a complaint from a resident of Nehru Camp in Kalkaji that his son was assaulted by a constable of the Govindpuri police station around 8 pm on Monday.

The man alleged his son was slapped by the constable in front of all the neighbours at Nehru Camp. He claimed that the boy was locked inside the police booth, thrashed with a baton and later sent home, the notice stated. According to the panel, it was also alleged that the constable was not in uniform and was in an inebriated state when the alleged incident happened.

The panel said it has instituted an inquiry and has also issued a notice directing the SHO of the Govindpuri police station to submit the CCTV footage of the police station by Wednesday.

''Let it be noted that the SHO shall be held personally liable if any damage or edit to footage is made,'' it added.

The panel has also summoned the constable to appear before it by 4 pm on Wednesday.

