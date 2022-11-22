One dead, 11 others of family injured in accident in Rajasthan's Bundi

Left Menu

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:22 IST
A 20-year-old man was killed and 11 other members of the family were injured after their van rammed into a truck on the Kota–Lalsot Mega Highway in Keshoraipatan police station limits of Bundi district on Tuesday, police said.

Keshoraipatan police station SHO Lokendra Paliwal said Nandbihari Mehra of Brijliya Kurad village in Kota district and some members of his family had taken the van to Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple in Bundi's Indergarh on Monday for a night-long 'kirtan' and 'puja'.

On their way back on Tuesday morning, their van rammed into a truck, killing the driver on the spot, he said. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Mehra, the brother-in-law of Nandbihari Mehra. His body was handed over to his family members after post mortem, Paliwal said. The injured are undergoing treatment at MBS Hospital in Kota. The condition of Nandbihari Mehra and his wife are said to be serious, he added.

While the police have seized the truck, its driver fled, he said.

