Man arrested for raping woman in UP's Sonbhadra

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Citing the complaint filed by the 20-year-old woman's father, Obra police station SHO Mithilesh Mishra said that during Chhath Puja last month Sonu Ansari befriended the woman and raped her.

According to the police, the accused did not reveal his real name to the woman and introduced himself as SK Sonu. He also promised to marry the woman.

Subsequently the woman's father lodged a complaint with the police on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

