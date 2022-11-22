Soccer-Crowd gives Tunisia lift as they hold Denmark 0-0 at halftime
Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 19:23 IST
Underdogs Tunisia were drawing energy from a spirited crowd at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday and holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime in the opening Group D clash at the World Cup in Qatar.
The north Africans enjoyed noisy support from a sea of red-clad fans, many of whom live and work in the Gulf emirate, and could have gone ahead three minutes before the break but Kasper Schmeichel made a superb one-handed save to deny Issam Jebali. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
