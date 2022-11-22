Debt-ridden man strangles wife to death in Delhi's Harsh Vihar

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the couple had accumulated heavy debts and had had a fight before the killing took place.

On Sunday around 8.10 am, police received a call from a man who said he had killed his wife, they said.

When police went to the couple’s Sushila Garden house, they found a woman, later identified as Archana, lying unconscious on the floor inside a room on their second floor flat. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead, a senior police officer said. She was 30. Yogesh Kumar, Archana’s husband, who was in the house, was apprehended, police said.

He was booked for murder at Harsh Vihar Police Station and arrested, they said.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the family had borrowed money from different sources. On Sunday they had a heated row which culminated in Yogesh strangling Archana to death, the officer said.

