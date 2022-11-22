Left Menu

Assam to hand over probe into violence on Meghalaya border to central agency

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-11-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 21:38 IST
Assam to hand over probe into violence on Meghalaya border to central agency
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Tuesday said it will hand over the investigation into the violence that left six people dead on the state’s disputed border with Meghalaya in West Karbi Anglong district to a central or neutral agency.

It has also ordered action against the police and forest officials allegedly involved in the incident, including the transfer of the Karbi Anglong superintendent of police, according to an official release.

The Assam government also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the six deceased.

Six people – one forest home guard of Assam and five civilians of Meghalaya – were killed in violence at the disputed Mukroh area on Tuesday morning after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022