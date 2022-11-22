Left Menu

Three civilians killed, five injured in rocket attack on Syria's Azaz

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-11-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 22:47 IST
Three civilians killed, five injured in rocket attack on Syria's Azaz
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A rocket attack on the rebel-held northwestern Syrian city of Azaz left three civilians dead and five wounded on Tuesday, a nurse at a local hospital and a local activist said.

The dead included a young child and two men, the nurse at the hospital in Azaz and the activist told Reuters. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the source of the rocket attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022