Three civilians killed, five injured in rocket attack on Syria's Azaz

A rocket attack on the rebel-held northwestern Syrian city of Azaz left three civilians dead and five wounded on Tuesday, a nurse at a local hospital and a local activist said.

The dead included a young child and two men, the nurse at the hospital in Azaz and the activist told Reuters. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the source of the rocket attack.

