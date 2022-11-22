2 labourers die of electrocution in Mathura village
Two labourers were killed and three others were injured in Oal village here when an iron mesh they were preparing for the roof of a building touched a high tension wire, police said on Tuesday.The injured labourers are being treated by a private doctor in a border village of Rajasthan, SP Rural Trigun Bishen said.
PTI | Mathura | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:12 IST
- Country:
- India
''The injured labourers are being treated by a private doctor in a border village of Rajasthan,'' SP (Rural) Trigun Bishen said. The deceased have been identified as Surender and Yaadam, both residents of Rajasthan. Their bodies have been sent for post mortem, police said.
Oal is a village in Farah Block of Uttar Pradesh, and falls on the UP-Rajasthan border.
