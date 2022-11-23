Left Menu

Palestinian teen shot dead in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 04:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 04:05 IST
Palestinian teen shot dead in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say

A 16-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the Israeli occupied West Bank city of Nablus late on Tuesday night, Palestinian officials said.

The Israeli military said it was operating in Nablus, came under fire and responded with live fire but did not confirm the death. Scores of Palestinians, among them gunmen and civilians, have been killed since a surge in bloodshed that has deepened rancour at their long-frustrated hopes of achieving statehood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022