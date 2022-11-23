Left Menu

Maha: Gangster Amar Naik's associate caught after 23 years in dacoity case

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 50-year-old man associated with gangster Amar Naik and wanted for 23 years in a dacoity case, an official said here on Wednesday.The accused, Ravindra Dhole, was nabbed on Tuesday from Vitthalwadi locality in Junnar taluka of Maharashtras Pune district, he said.

23-11-2022
The Mumbai Police have arrested a 50-year-old man associated with gangster Amar Naik and wanted for 23 years in a dacoity case, an official said here on Wednesday.

The accused, Ravindra Dhole, was nabbed on Tuesday from Vitthalwadi locality in Junnar taluka of Maharashtra's Pune district, he said. When Dhole was 26 years old, he was arrested on charges under various Indian Penal Code sections including 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), and provisions of the Arms act in the 1998 case. But, he had disappeared after one year, the official said.

The accused had also failed to appear in the case hearings following which a court declared him as ''wanted accused'' and asked local police to present him before it, he said.

When personnel from the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police station went to his residence in Dadar area here, they found he had sold it and left the place, the official said.

After verifying his previous record, police did not found any details about him, the official said, adding that pictures of the accused were also not there in police records.

The case witness and a person who had given surety for his bail had also died, the official said.

Later, the police formed a special team and started collecting more details about the accused, he said.

They traced him to Vitthalwadi locality in Pune rural area and nabbed him, the official said.

Gangster Amar Naik was killed in an encounter with police two decades ago.

Dhole had been a member of Naik's gang, police said.

