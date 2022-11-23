Left Menu

Satyendar Jain enjoying 'resort like' facilities in Tihar: Meenakshi Lekhi

AAP minister Satyendar Jain is enjoying facilities akin to a holiday resort inside Tihar Jail, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi alleged on Wednesday, hours after a purported video showing him eating fruits and raw vegetables surfaced on various platforms.Jains lawyers said in court earlier this week that prison officials had stopped his supply of fruits and raw vegetables.Addressing a press conference, Lekhi also referred to another video showing Jain getting a massage by a rape accused in Tihar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 12:38 IST
Satyendar Jain enjoying 'resort like' facilities in Tihar: Meenakshi Lekhi
MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP minister Satyendar Jain is enjoying facilities akin to a holiday resort inside Tihar Jail, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi alleged on Wednesday, hours after a purported video showing him eating fruits and raw vegetables surfaced on various platforms.

Jain's lawyers said in court earlier this week that prison officials had stopped his supply of fruits and raw vegetables.

Addressing a press conference, Lekhi also referred to another video showing Jain getting a massage by a rape accused in Tihar. ''I would not allow such a person to even come close to me. Imagine that person massaging his feet.'' ''The shameless actions of AAP leaders like Jain getting massage by a rape accused, are being noted by the people. AAP leaders say something and behave exactly opposite to it,'' Lekhi told reporters. There are prison manual rules for food and medical services in jail, she said.

''Added facilities like television, packed food and massage in Jain's cell show as if he is some holiday resort,'' she said.

Lekhi also hit out at AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of ''failing'' to solve the problems of Delhi and instead campaigning in poll bound states for AAP's expansion to achieve his aim of becoming prime minister. A Delhi court on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to Jain's plea seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food such as fruits, dry fruits and dates in accordance with his religious beliefs as he was observing a fast. He was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022