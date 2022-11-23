Left Menu

Bike-borne man dies after being hit by truck in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A bike-borne man was allegedly hit by a truck in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar (30), a resident of Budh Vihar, they said.

Police said they received information regarding the accident at the Mangolpuri police station at 1:28 am, they said, adding the incident occurred near Hanuman Mandir, G block here.

After reaching the spot, police found Kumar lying unconscious on Kanjhawala Road and his damaged vehicle was also found nearby.

The injured was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, a senior police officer said. In the meantime, police received information that a Delhi Jal board truck, believed to be involved in the accident, was intercepted near the ordinance depot, he said. The tuck driver fled away from the spot and the vehicle has been seized, he said.

CCTV footage of cameras installed in and around the area are being scanned to establish the sequence of events, he said, adding efforts are on to nab the absconding driver.

A case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (death due to negligence) of the India Penal Code at the Mangolpuri police station, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

