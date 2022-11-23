Left Menu

Four special benches in SC to hear criminal, tax, land acquisition & accident claim cases from next week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:22 IST
  • India

Four special benches will start functioning in the Supreme Court from next week to hear criminal appeals, direct and indirect tax and land acquisition matters and motor accident claim cases, Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Wednesday.

The CJI, who was sharing the bench with Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala, informed about the constitution of special benches at the outset of the proceedings in court number one when lawyers were queuing up for mentioning cases for urgent listing.

"From next week, there would be special benches for criminal appeals, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal matters,'' the CJI said.

When a lawyer mentioned a matter pertaining to land acquisition, he said, "If I am not mistaken, Justice Surya Kant's Bench will be hearing the land acquisition matter.''

