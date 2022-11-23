Left Menu

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:26 IST
Germany to emerge from crisis stronger with new trade, energy policies - Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Germany is strong enough to weather the crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and emerge stronger from it thanks a new approach to energy, defence and trade policy in Europe's biggest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"We are doing away with the failings of an energy and trade policy that has led us into one-sided dependence on Russia and China, in particular," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding carrying on as before was not an option.

"Germany has the strength to master the crisis and emerge stronger from it," the Social Democrat chancellor said, adding his government would do more than stick to the status quo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

