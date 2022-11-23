Villagers assault revenue officials in Greater Noida, hurl casteist slur at officer

A team of revenue officials was allegedly assaulted by a group of villagers who also hurled casteist slurs at one of them in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bisrakh Jalalpur village, under Dadri tehsil on Monday, according to the FIR filed by revenue inspector Vinod Kumar. Kumar said the revenue department team had gone to the village for the measurement of a land parcel in compliance with a court order. The attackers also tore up revenue land records and hurled casteist slurs at one of the officials, according to the FIR. ''A police team including two sub inspectors and a constable from the Ecotech 3 police station also reached the spot but due to some confusion over police jurisdiction, the team left midway, leaving the revenue officials on the spot,'' Kumar stated.

The revenue team included Kumar, Chandvir, Darshan Kumar and Arvind Srivastava, the FIR stated. ''The police team left as officials from another police station were supposed to reach the spot for security. As soon as the police left, a few local villagers turned up and threatened the revenue team against proceeding with the work,'' he claimed.

Kumar said those engaged in triggering the argument included two men who are a party to the court case over which the revenue department was directed to measure the land parcel.

He alleged that later this group tore up the revenue documents, threatened the officials, thrashed them and hurled casteist slurs at him, obstructing government work. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miyan Khan said an FIR was lodged at the Phase 2 police station immediately. ''The case has been lodged and the whole matter is being investigated. Further action would be taken on the basis of the investigation,'' Khan told PTI. He said the confusion over the police team for security duty with the revenue officials was also being looked into. Those accused have been identified as brothers Vikas and Kuldeep, residents of Bisrakh Jalalpur, besides two other unidentified persons, the police said. The FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 332 (causing hurt to a public servant to deter from duty), 353 (assault on public servant) and 427 (mischief), the police said.

Charges under the stringent Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 have also been invoked in the case, they said.

