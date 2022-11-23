Left Menu

UP: 3 arrested for kidnapping, strangulating minor

Babloo had kidnapped the minor on Sunday on the pretext of showing her a fair and handed her over to his accomplice Amit, who asked Gambhir to look after her, the SSP said.They have confessed to strangling the girl and dumping her body in the jungle of Bulandshahr district.

PTI | Ghaziabad/Bulandshahr | Updated: 23-11-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:18 IST
UP: 3 arrested for kidnapping, strangulating minor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested for allegedly strangulating an 11-year-old girl, whom they had kidnapped for ransom, police said on Wednesday.

They were arrested from Nandgram in Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr. The father of the girl Sonu, who lives in Toki Manoli village in Sonipat Haryana had lodged an FIR about his missing daughter, who lived with her maternal grandmother in Nandgram, after getting a call from the kidnappers, they said.

The three had kidnapped Khushi on November 20 and demanded Rs 30 lakhs from her father, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G told newspersons.

They have been identified as Amit of Nilaya Greens group housing society, Babloo of street number 5 Nandgram and Gambhir of Bangla Puthri village Kotwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr, the SSP said. Babloo had kidnapped the minor on Sunday on the pretext of showing her a fair and handed her over to his accomplice Amit, who asked Gambhir to look after her, the SSP said.

They have confessed to strangling the girl and dumping her body in the jungle of Bulandshahr district. They killed her because she had seen their faces. Police have recovered her body and the sim card used in the crime, the SSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022